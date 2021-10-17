Bow Wow Threatens To Quit Millennium Tour

Bow Wow appeared frustrated with the Millennium Tour, but Omarion reportedly stepped in to help smooth things out just in time for the Atlanta show on Saturday (Oct. 16).

Complex reports that Bow Wow, 34, hit up Twitter to share a few thoughts about the tour’s progress. He claims his 45-minute set has been cut down to 15 minutes. His tweets, which came in the early hours of Oct. 16, read, “too much b***hing and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! “

He even threatened that the show would be his last on the tour. “This might be my last show, I’ve had enough.” The tour (which features 2000s acts like B2K, Ying Yang Twins, Ashanti, and more) began October 1.

RELATED: Bow Wow Says He’s Done Rapping Because It ‘Brings Stress’