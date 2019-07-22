EXCLUSIVE! Watch Danai Gurira Explain What Okoye Was Doing During The Blip, And More 'Avengers: Endgame' Secrets

This year's Comic-Con International: San Diego was as epic as ever, and actress Danai Gurira was undoubtedly one of our favorite highlights! Not only did Danai announce her departure from The Walking Dead during the show's panel, but she was still on Avengers: Endgame duty promoting the film's digital and Blu-ray releases. An Avenger's work is never done!

BET Digital was fortunate to catch up with Danai at SDCC and get insight into our favorite Wakanda warrior, Okoye, played by the award award-winning actress as well as get some answers to our pressing Endgame questions, like who ruled Wakanda during the blip that took Black Panther (played by Chadwick Boseman) along with more of the movie's leads?

"[The Russo brothers and I] talked about it during Infinity, that Okoye secures the nation. There's a default mode of securing the nation in the absence of, you know, the head-of-state. So, there's that, the securing of the nation and guiding it through that time period that she was involved in most definitely," Danai explained.

Not only does she give us the scoop on who was ruling Wakanda during the blip, but she assures us that those deleted scenes we didn't get in theaters will be available on the new releases!

