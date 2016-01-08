Justin Bieber Booted From Mayan Ruins in Mexico

Justin Bieber can’t shake the childish habits that keep causing him trouble. In the latest of his bad moves, Bieber was "asked to leave" the historical site in Mexico Thursday for being disrespectful.

The 21-year-old pop star basically ran amok at the archaeological site located in Tulum, a resort area south of Cancun. According to the Associated Press, Bieber tried to climb one of the pyramids, plus he mooned everybody.

”I can confirm to you that Mr. Bieber was kicked out of the Tulum archaeological site yesterday,” Adriana Velazquez-Morlet, director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, confirmed to ET. "He and his mates pulled his pants down and insulted our staff at the site.”

Valezquez-Morlet added, “We have a very strict policy of conservation and respect of the Mexican cultural heritage that applies equally to all our visitors, whether or not they're famous.”

Bieber and his entourage also upset the staff by bringing in bottles of alcohol. Nonetheless, Bieber has been invited to come back, as long as he acts right.

