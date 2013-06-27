This Day in Black History: June 27, 1987

With the release of her album Whitney in 1987, Whitney Houston made music history. She became the first female artist in music history to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart. Additionally, she became the first artist to enter the Billboard album chart at number one in both the United States and England.



The album’s first single, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” was a huge worldwide hit, going to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, Houston became the first female artist to generate four number-one singles from one album. Whitney sold a total of 20 million copies worldwide.



Whitney Elizabeth Houston, who was born in 1963 in Newark, New Jerse. She was a singer, actress, producer, model and songwriter. In 2009, the Guinness World Records cited her as the most awarded female artist of all time. She died on Feb, 11, 2012, in a Beverly Hills, California, hotel at 48.