Employee Says Her Banana Republic Manager Called Her Braids 'Too Urban And Unkempt' For The Brand's Image

A 19-year-old employee at a Banana Republic in Westchester County, New York, says a regional manager reprimanded her for wearing box braids.

According to ABC 7, Destiny Thompkins, a student at SUNY Purchase, has worked at the White Plains location for about a month and was unaware of any “dress code” surrounding hair. On Wednesday, Thompkins was called into a meeting with her manager, where she was told her hair was “too urban.”

"He said, 'The district manager came in and she pointed out your hair." I said, 'What is wrong with my hair?'" Thompkins told ABC 7. "'It is a little too urban and unkempt for our look and image. We were wondering if you could take them out.'"

Thompkins also said the manager, who she describes as a 30-something white male, said he could not schedule her for shifts until she took them out.

"I said, 'OK, I was looking for a new job anyway. He said, 'Oh, you can quit today if you want,'" Thompkins told ABC 7.

After the meeting, the Harlem native was so upset she took her story to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.