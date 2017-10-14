BlackGirlMagic: This Sixth-Grader Collected Over 500 Cases of Water For Puerto Rico

Celebrities and government agencies aren’t the only ones trying to help those in need in Puerto Rico.

A sixth-grader from Maryland thought that she should have an impact in aiding the heavily damaged island. Instead of receiving gifts for herself for her birthday, Dashai Morton opted to provide a donation in some way to PR. Those donations came in the way of cases of water for the U.S. territory still in dire need.

“She wanted nothing else. Nothing else. No party, no nothing. This is what she wanted,” Tanya Morton, her grandmother, told Washington D.C. ABC affiliate WJLA.

Dashai, along with help from her family and school, created the initiative “Project Give Back 500” to gather water for residents of the island. The 12-year-old reached her goal in just two weeks and even collected non-perishable foods and blankets in addition.

“It makes me happy because I can help other people who don’t have what I have,” Dashai Morton said. She’s not done either. The young girl plans to continue collecting water and canned foods through the end of the month. Her school is also working with the Red Cross to coordinate getting the supplies to Puerto Rico.

Watch a local news package of Dashai Morton's efforts below.