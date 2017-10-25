Brother Of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Arrested On Charges Of Child Pornography

Police in Los Angeles arrested a brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock on Wednesday on charges of child pornography.

Bruce Douglas Paddock, 58, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department around 8 a.m., reported the Los Angeles Times.

According to court documents, 20 criminal charges were filed against Paddock, including possession of child pornography or the sexual exploitation of children. Paddock was accused of having more than 600 pornographic images of children or youths, including 10 or more images of pre-pubescent children, said an arrest warrant.

Police started the investigation of Paddock began after he was evicted and evidence was found in a Sun Valley business where he had been squatting, the LAPD said in a statement

Although Paddock was homeless during the investigation, recent findings helped the LAPD locate him at a North Hollywood nursing home, where he was arrested.

Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman, said Paddock's arrest was the result of an independent investigation by the LAPD and not related to the Vegas shooting carried out by his brother, Stephen. The LAPD's case began before the shooting, said Rubenstein.

Additionally, Bruce Paddock is not to be confused with Eric Paddock, the brother who spoke to reporters following the Vegas massacre.