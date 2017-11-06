Father Charged With Murder After Shooting His Son Because He'd Allegedly 'Rather Have A Dead Son Than A Gay Son'

A 14-year-old boy in Nevada was shot and killed and his father is the one who was accused of killing him because he had issues with his sexual orientation.

Wendell Melton, a former pilot and United Airlines employee, has been charged with open murder, along with other charges, reported News 3 LV.

The 53-year-old will appear in court early this week for the Thursday killing of his son, Giovanni Melton. Giovanni’s former foster mother told reporters his father disapproved of his lifestyle, which led to the fatal shooting, according to News 3 LV.

“He hated the fact that his son was gay,” Sonja Jones told News 3 LV. “I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”

“Giovanni was abused physically and mentally and spiritually for many, many years,” Jones explained. Jones said Melton allegedly pulled a gun on Giovanni at least once in the past when he caught Giovanni with his boyfriend.

"I'm hearing his dad had caught him with his boyfriend before and pulled out a gun on him," Jones told News 3 LV.

Under Nevada law, attacking another person because of his or her sexual orientation is considered a hate crime.

“I hope they throw the book at him. I hope he never sees the light of day, I hope every day when he looks in the mirror, he sees his son’s face,” Jones said.