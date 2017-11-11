Signs Revealing Accused Rapists Were Put Up All Over The Campuses of Morehouse and Spelman

For a while now, there have been sexual assault rumors in the shadows of Atlanta University Center Consortium campuses, including Spelman, Clark Atlanta and Morehouse that have either gone unanswered, unpunished or not taken as seriously as they should’ve.

In an attempt to remedy this, signs were posted all over the three campuses last week to bring to light the names of people who have been accused of rape and sexual assault, but faced little to no penalty. Reading “No More Secrets” or “Morehouse Protects Rapists - Spelman Protects Rapists,” the flyers, which were covered with plastic so rain wouldn’t ruin them, exposed numerous people before they were removed from the campuses by local police.

(Image via Atlanta BlackStar)

According to CBS46, a protest also took place outside of the campus police station demanding law enforcement to take action in pending or suspected sexual assault cases. The network also found that only one rape has been reported by Spelman College since 2014 and only two of dating violence since 2016. “It’s very often where victims stay silent and are kept silent, so I think it’s beautiful whoever put those posters down,” Spelman senior Micaela Harris said. Spelman’s president has posted a public letter in response to the flyers and increased attention to alleged unsolved sexual assault cases. “I write to remind everyone that Spelman College has a zero-tolerance policy for any type of violence, harassment or unwanted contact,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to any members of our community who have experienced incidents of violence, harassment or unwanted contact.” Morehouse has also released a statement. Read it below and view students and community members’ experiences with sexual assault by clicking the hashtag #WeKnowWhatYouDid.

At Morehouse College, we will investigate all claims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, violence, and discrimination filed with our Title IX Coordinator. Our Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures guidelines provide for disciplinary action, including dismissal, if any student or faculty/staff member engages in inappropriate behavior. Morehouse is focused on providing a safe environment for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Our priority is to maintain a campus environment that develops young men who are academically excellent, community servants, and leaders in society. We have programs in place to educate students about sexual misconduct, including the Not In My House campaign, launched to communicate that violence, discrimination, and disrespect will not be tolerated at Morehouse College. We also have a Healthy Campus Task Force, which is composed of students, staff, and faculty members working in collaboration with the Georgia Independent College Association to raise awareness of campus sexual violence and to coordinate prevention efforts. Student leaders, resident assistants, athletes, and campus organizations participate in training that focuses on their roles in spreading the message that sexual misconduct is prohibited and will be investigated.

Written by Paul Meara