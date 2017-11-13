Colin Kaepernick Calls Out The ‘Radicalized Injustice’ Surrounding Meek Mill’s Harsh Prison Sentence

News of Meek Mill receiving a 2-4 year prison sentence for violating his 2009 probation order took the entertainment industry by storm. The circumstances surrounding his sentence drew the support of many of Meek’s peers, including NFL star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick , who believed he was issued an unfair judgement.

Kaepernick took to Twitter in Meek’s defense writing, “Sadly there are Black folks going through the same radicalized injustice(s) within the justice system that Meek Mill has experienced for over a decade EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

Sadly there are Black folks going through the same radicalized injustice(s) within the justice system that Meek Mill has experienced for over a decade EVERY SINGLE DAY. This requires more than just gradual reform in laws—It requires a swift overhaul. pic.twitter.com/Mt13BwnIvJ

Offering what he believes to be a solution, Kaepernick concluded, “This requires more than just gradual reform in laws —It requires a swift overhaul.”

Colin Kaepernick’s comments days after a judge ruled that Meek’s involvement in a St. Louis airport fight and being arrested for reckless driving in New York violated the terms of his 2009 probation order despite both cases being dropped.