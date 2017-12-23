Shocking Video Shows Woman’s Half Naked Pregnant Friend Abusing Her Child While Babysitting

Stories of child abuse are always sad, but when there’s video to go along with them, the incidents become all the more alarming.

That’s what happened with a 3-year-old girl recently. Her mother reportedly hired a babysitter who she considered a friend to take care of her young one.

The friend, who along with the child and mother remain unidentified, is seen in video captured shoving the toddler repeatedly after demanding she “get up.” The “babysitter” is half nude and is sadly pregnant herself. Subsequently, she was reportedly arrested by police for after they reviewed the nanny cam footage.

“I helped this girl, paid her rent for her to ‘help’ babysit my baby while I work some nights,” she told TheShadeRoom. “Be aware and careful who you leave your kids with ‘cause people are sick and it’s the people closest to you.”

See a part of the disturbing video below.