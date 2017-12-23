Shocking Video Shows Woman’s Half Naked Pregnant Friend Abusing Her Child While Babysitting

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Stories of child abuse are always sad, but when there’s video to go along with them, the incidents become all the more alarming.
That’s what happened with a 3-year-old girl recently. Her mother reportedly hired a babysitter who she considered a friend to take care of her young one.
The friend, who along with the child and mother remain unidentified, is seen in video captured shoving the toddler repeatedly after demanding she “get up.” The “babysitter” is half nude and is sadly pregnant herself. Subsequently, she was reportedly arrested by police for after they reviewed the nanny cam footage.
“I helped this girl, paid her rent for her to ‘help’ babysit my baby while I work some nights,” she told TheShadeRoom. “Be aware and careful who you leave your kids with ‘cause people are sick and it’s the people closest to you.”
See a part of the disturbing video below.
A video recently surfaced that has the internet going CRAZY! A pregnant woman is shown babysitting a 3-year-old girl, but instead of showing her love and affection, the woman is recorded pushing the girl, grabbing her aggressively, and raising her voice at her. She told her to "walk right here," but the startled girl tried to keep her distance; and the woman proceeded to grab and shove her. The girl's mother posted the video, which she obtained from a nanny cam she had placed in her home. We spoke to the mother, and she let us know that this footage was taken Friday night and the babysitter — who was her so-called friend — was arrested after she sent the video to authorities. "I helped this girl, paid her rent for her to 'help' babysit my baby while I work some nights," she wrote. "Be aware and careful who you leave your kids with 'cause people are sick and it's the people closest to you."
(Photo: Weekend Images Inc./Getty Images)
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
