Young Mother Fatally Shot During Carjacking Begged A Witness 'Please Don't Let Me Die' While Taking Final Breaths

A 24-year-old mother of a young child was fatally shot at a Jacksonville gas station late Monday night and now the police are using a single surveillance video to help find her killer.

Sahara Barkley, who is leaving behind a 1-year-old son, was at a BP gas station in Riverside, Florida, when two people stole her car. According to witnesses, Barkley parked at the gas station, left her car running, and went inside to get cigarettes. While she was in the store, a couple approached her rented Chevrolet Impala, reported News4Jax.

After the man and woman went up to Barkley’s vehicle, the man got inside and pulled off, leaving the woman in the lot. When Barkley saw her car driving away, she came outside and confronted the woman.

At this point, the woman pulled out a gun, shot Barkley, and fled the scene.

Nyla Garner, an employee at the gas station, told the local news station that she and another person on site tried to keep Barkley alive. According to Garner, Barkley was begging for them to save her.

“I am not going to let somebody die on my watch if I can do something about it,” Garner told News4Jax. “She was saying, 'Please don’t let me die. I have a baby.'"

Barkley was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Now, detectives are reviewing surveillance video to identify and capture the possible suspects. In the video, released by the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, a woman can be seen in the store. Police are hoping she has information about the shooting.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting, or who recognizes the woman seen in the video, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).