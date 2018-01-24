Husband Uses "Find My iPhone" App In Search of His Wife Only to Discover Her Cheating On Him Naked in Bed with Her Boss and Films It

After using the “Find My iPhone’’ app to track down his wife, a New York man entered a stranger’s home and filmed his unfaithful wife in bed with another man. The incident resulted in multiple charges against the scorned husband and a potential prison sentence.

However, Sean Donis, 37, was cleared of all charges on Monday by Rockland County Supreme Court Justice Kevin Russo, who found him not guilty after about 20 minutes of deliberation, reported the New York Post.

Donis faced up to 15 years behind bars on charges of burglary and unlawful surveillance in the case.

“Just thank God it’s finally over,’’ Donis told the Post. “Now I can finally breathe.’’

Donis’ lawyer, Howard Greenberg, believes his client should be given more than a clean record.

“He should get a medal for not acting out a crime of passion when he walked in on the scene he did,” Greenberg said in his closing statement. “In the end, it’s a very simple case. … He commits trespassing that in the same jurisdiction is a violation, not a crime, and uncovered the greater evil of his wife screwing a stranger.”

The incident took place in April 2016 when Donis used the app to track an iPad, which was with his wife, Nancy Donis, 38. Nancy had taken the iPad the home of her boyfriend, Albert Lopez.

Lopez was the COO of Gotham City Orthopedics in Clifton, New Jersey, at the time, and Nancy Donis was his billing manager.

When Sean Donis arrived at the home, he walked through the door, which he says was unlocked.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Nabeela McLeod asked Donis if he had permission to enter Lopez’s home.

“Define permission,’’ Sean Donis said. “My wife was there. I rang the doorbell and knocked on the door. She could have been kidnapped, you never know.”

McLeod then replied, “But you said you wanted to catch her. You felt you had the right.”

Donis shot back, “If my wife wasn’t there, I wouldn’t have gone in.”

Donis said he then entered the bedroom and found his wife and her boss naked in bed, prompting him to start filming on his cellphone.

Neither Lopez nor Nancy Donis were in court Tuesday.