White Nurse Fired For Saying Stephon Clark Deserved To Be Killed Raised Over $20K On A GoFundMe

The white nurse who was fired after she made a Facebook post that said Stephon Clark "deserved" to be killed by the Sacramento police has raised over $20,000 in a crowdfunding campaign.

“I was recently fired from my job as a nurse at Kaiser Permanente for exercising my First Amendment right to free speech,” her page reads. “I assure you, and for those that know me, I am not a hateful or discriminatory person. As a person of faith, and a nurse, I love all people and treat everyone equally.”

Faith Linthicum created a GoFundMe page Saturday with $25,000 goal to help her pay her bills, reported the New York Daily News.

On the page, Linthicum says she needs the money to “pay rent, buy food for myself and my two dogs” and “make my car payments/insurance.”

After the Sacramento police shot Clark, an unarmed black father of two, eight times in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, video of the shooting created intense discussions on social media.

Linthicum, who was a labor and delivery nurse at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center in California, commented on a Facebook post about Clark and called him “stupid,” the Sacramento Bee reported.

“Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses…why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid,” she wrote.

The offensive comment was deleted, but screenshots were reposted to Facebook and Twitter, eventually reaching Linthicum’s workplace. Linthicum was placed on administrative leave before Kaiser Permanente issued a statement stating she was “no longer with the organization.”

“Kaiser Permanente does not tolerate hate or discrimination and has a long history of embracing diversity and inclusion...,” said VP Yvette Radford in a statement to the New York Daily News.

Although GoFundMe has not commented on Linthicum's page, many hope the campaign is shut down.