Video Captures Moments Before Cops Fatally Shoot Black Navy Veteran While He Broke Up A Fight

A Black Navy veteran and legal gun owner was shot and killed by Portland State University campus police officers while he was trying to break up a fight.

Jason Washington, who worked for the U.S. Postal Service, was remembered as the type of man you would want to spend time around.

David Norton, president of the National Letter Carriers Association Branch #82, worked with Washington for about seven years, reported KATU.

"He loved his daughters. He loved his granddaughter. He talked about them all the time," Norton told KATU.

On Friday morning, KATU News interviewed Washington at a Portland Buffalo Wild Wings to discuss the Oregon State Beavers playing in the College World Series.

"The game is great, we're going to take it this year! Being in this atmosphere is great. I love it! We're having a great time," Washington told KATU. "Now we're going to be champions tonight, let's get ready to be champions!"

Nine hours later, Washington was trying to break up a fight between several people on campus while police looked on. During the incident, a gun fell out of Washington's holster, and when he went down to pick it up, he was shot.