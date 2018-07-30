Man Arrested In Brutal Murder of Young Nurse He Met On Tinder Told Cops ‘My Body Made Me Do This’

A man who was arrested for fatally strangling a woman he met on Tinder has told police there are other victims.

27-year-old Danueal Drayton was arrested in North Hollywood after raping and assaulting a woman. Drayton was already wanted for the murder of a Queens nurse, who was killed inside her home. When Drayton talked to police, he said he was not responsible for what happened, reported the New York Daily News.

“My body did this, not my mind,” a police source quoted Drayton as telling investigators. “I didn’t want to do this. My body made me do this.”

On July 17, Samantha Stewart, 29, was strangled inside her Springfield Gardens apartment after meeting Drayton on the dating app. When police tracked down Samantha Stewart’s body, they found her laying in a pool of blood with her teeth knocked out.

Shortly after Stewart was murdered, Drayton purchased a one-way ticket to California and arranged another date with an unsuspecting woman. The woman was held captive, raped, and nearly killed before police tracked down Drayton and intervened.

During police questioning, Drayton admitted to a pair of Connecticut killings, along with single slayings in the Bronx and Suffolk County. He also claimed responsibility for another murder in either Queens or Nassau County, and there was a possibility of another California homicide, the police source said.

Although Drayton admitted to these crimes, police are unclear if he is telling the truth or making up stories.

Drayton is also tied to a Brooklyn rape of a 23-year-old woman who also answered the suspect’s Tinder profile. The woman told police that Drayton choked her unconscious on June 17 and she awoke to find him trying to rape her.

His criminal history includes an arrest for choking his girlfriend in June and a 2011 strangulation bust in Connecticut.

Drayton faces charges of attempted murder, forcible rape, sexual penetration by foreign object and false imprisonment, according to a Los Angeles County court complaint. He faces up to life in prison if convicted on the California charges.