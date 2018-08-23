People Slam NASA After Intern Loses Her Job For Saying ‘Suck My D**k And B***s’ On Twitter

After getting the incredible news that she had been accepted into NASA’s internship program, a Twitter user who goes by the name Naomi H posted a celebratory tweet that included profanity. When a member of the National Space Council called her out for using the language, she responded with more profanity and ended up losing the internship before it had even begun.

The since-deleted tweet has resulted in thousands of people calling out the U.S. space agency for taking inappropriately severe actions. "Everyone shut the f**k up I got accepted for a Nasa internship," Naomi H wrote on Tuesday. When another user replied, "Language", she responded: "Suck my d**k and balls I'm working at Nasa." The person who commented then identified himself as Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer and author who now serves on the organization that oversees the space agency, reported The Independent.

Life comes at you fast.



A social media face plant for (former & never) NASA space cadet intern Naomi H.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/kQ5GoTRB5O — Jessica Nevitt (@jnevcareerdev) August 22, 2018

Naomi H has since made her tweets protected and changed her bio to: "Taking a break from Twitter for a while." Meanwhile, people slammed the space agency for firing her without giving her a warning.

Apparently @NaomiH_official lost her internship over this and some think that's appropriate because professionalism etc.



She's not a professional, she's a not-even-intern excited about joining NASA. If she's not professional, teach her. No need to advance-wreck her career 💖 pic.twitter.com/kpXY3lycRs — rebecca roache (@rebecca_roache) August 21, 2018

Hickam also deleted the tweets and posted that he never intended for her to lose her internship. In a blog post, he explained that he was not offended by the language but thought she may get in trouble with NASA for using profanity while mentioning the space agency. "I do not hire and fire at the agency or have any say on employment whatsoever," Hickam wrote. "As it turned out, it was due to the Nasa hashtag her friends used that called the agency's attention to it long after my comments were gone." The engineer said the woman reached out to him with an apology, which he "heartily accepted". "After talking to her and looking at her resume, I am certain she deserves a position in the aerospace industry and I'm doing all I can to secure her one that will be better than she lost," Hickam added. "I have also talked to the folks that had to do with her internship and made absolutely certain that there will be no black mark on her record. They have told me she may reapply."

Written by Rachel Herron