White Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Football Player Of Rape Rolls Eyes During Victim’s Statement

The former Connecticut college student who falsely claimed she was raped by two men during an off-campus party in 2016 appeared to roll her eyes several times during her sentencing hearing.

On Thursday, one of the two men accused, Malik St. Hilaire, read a victim impact statement which revealed he was expelled from school. People in the courtroom allegedly saw Yovino smirk and roll her eyes as St. Hilaire spoke, according to the Daily Mail.

Nikki Yovino, 20, was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail after pleading guilty in June to misdemeanor charges of falsely reporting an incident and interfering with police. At the time of the report, Yovino was attending Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. During an off-campus party in October 2016, she reported being raped by two of the school's football players but later admitted to making up the allegations so she wouldn't ruin a relationship with a potential boyfriend, reported Law & Crime .

“I went from being a college student to sitting at home being expelled with no way to clear my name,” St. Hilaire said. “I just hope she knows what she has done to me, my life will never be the same. I did nothing wrong, but everything has been altered because of this.”

Yovino’s attorney denied any allegations of her rolling her eyes, saying it was a “difficult day for Nikki and her family.”

Frank Riccio III, who is representing the football players, read a statement from the second man, who remained unidentified.

“She accused me of what I believe to be a horrendous, horrific crime out of her own selfish concerns,” the unidentified student's statement read, according to The Hour.

“I lost my scholarship, my dream of continuing to play football and now I am in debt $30,000 and I'm simply trying to get ahead as best as I can.”

Both players, who said they had consensual sex with Yovino, are considering suing Yovino in civil court.