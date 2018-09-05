Ayanna Pressley Wins Primary And Is On Track To Become Massachusetts' First Black Congresswoman

In one of the greatest upsets we’ve seen this political cycle, Ayanna Pressley defeated 10-term Massachusetts Representative Michael Capuano on Tuesday, putting her in line to become the first African-American woman to represent the state in Congress.

Pressley’s victory sent a clear message that not only is a blue wave possible, but we may be seeing various new faces in the process. Women of color have been fearlessly challenging white men with more years of experience and coming out on top.

In June, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, toppled longtime House incumbent, Joseph Crowley, in New York. Additionally, Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Andrew Gillum of Florida and Ben Jealous of Maryland, are all new, young, progressive, Black politicians who won the Democratic Party’s nominations for governor.

When it comes to Pressley, her seat in the house is almost guaranteed, considering there is no Republican on the November ballot. Pressley’s Boston-based district is one of the most left leaning in the country, reported the New York Times.

Video of the incredible moment Pressley learned she had won went viral on Twitter.