Viral Photo Of Sign Saying Women Wearing Sleeping Bonnets Not Allowed Slammed As Racist

A picture of a ratchet sign posted to the Shade Room resulted in an intense comment section debate on racism and micro-aggressions.

The sign has a picture of a woman wearing a sleeping bonnet with the text, "NOT ALLOWED IN RENTAL OFFICE." Although its unclear where the sign is located and if it is in a predominantly Black or white neighborhood, people know the sign is incredibly offensive.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

Of course, there were some people who found nothing wrong with the sign.

"Come on now, y'all know this is ghetto as hell. If you seen somebody walking down the street like that you would think "look at this ratchet mf" but since somebody else said it, it's a problem?" commented @stephyyyy_steph on Instagram.

"That bonnet is not a hairstyle and your pajamas are not outfits. Can y'all please stop ladies," commented @beautifulaqueen.

However, there were more people who believed the sign unfairly targets Black women.

"If you don't think its racist name another race of women that wears those. I'll wait..." wrote @ryandaviscomedy.

"This is discriminatory and repulsive. What does paying rent have to do with anything?! Black women are constantly subjugated Tell a white woman to take her rollers out when paying rent. I'll wait," wrote @simonsays1_.