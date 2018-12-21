Lehigh Student Yukai Yang Charged With Poisoning Black Roommate

A Chinese student at Lehigh University has been arrested after authorities discovered he’s slowly been poisoning his roommate with toxic chemicals for months.

22-year-old Yukai Yang will be charged with attempted homicide, ethnic intimidation, and other offenses in connection with the attack of his roommate, Juwan Royal.

According to police, Yang, who was a chemistry major, added thallium to Juwan’s milk and mouthwash. Juwan quickly began experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, shaking and vomiting, reported WPVI-TV.

"This was over a period of time with small amounts of poisoning occurring," Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli told the local news station. "It was added to food and drinks in the refrigerator."

"This victim is still experiencing physical symptoms from this poisoning that occurred," Morganelli added.

The first incident of sickness occurred on March 18, when Juwan called campus police to report he was feeling dizzy and passing out. Eleven days later, he called campus security again and said, "He had been throwing up for over 45 minutes and felt very shaky."

Shortly after the vomiting spells, Juwan found racial slurs writer on his property.

“Damage to the victim's television and damage was also done to the victim's bed and desk where the phrase 'N*****, get out of here' was written in black marker,” said authorities.

Yang was arrested immediately after the graffiti was discovered. While he was detained, police searched his phone and computer and realized Juwan should have a blood test.

Thallium was found in his system.

According to the District Attorney, Yang "admitted to purchasing various chemicals on the internet, including thallium, and stated they were purchased with the intent to harm himself if he did poorly on future exams."

Now, Juwan Royal is still experiencing side effects from the chemical and trying to make a recovery.

Juwan's story mirrors the story of the former University of Hartford student who was arrested after rubbing used Tampons on her Black roommate's belongings.