Staff Writer For Right-Wing News Site Dead After Falling Into A Coma From H1N1 Swine Flu

A 26-year-old journalist for a conservative news website died after a friend found her unconscious in her room Thursday.

On Friday, Bre Payton, who worked as a staff writer at The Federalist, was pronounced dead, according to a tweet from her friend Morgan Murtaugh.

Payton was first discovered by Murtaugh and was quickly transported to a San Diego hospital, where she fell into a coma.

“24 hours ago I found my friend unconscious and called 911,” Murtaugh tweeted. “She’s been in a coma since and really needs a miracle right now. Please, if you’re religious at all, send prayers this way. We really need them.”

Murtaugh also revealed Patyon contracted the H1N1 flu, also known as the swine flu.