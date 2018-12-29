Viral Video Of A Dad Reuniting With His Young Daughter For The First Time In A Year

It’s nothing like the joy of seeing your family during the holidays, so we can only imagine the excitement 4-year-old Kaleah felt when she saw her father, Christopher Wright for the first time in a year!

“I’ve been ready for this whole moment,” she said excitedly in the video.

See the eye-watering video we reposted on our Facebook that showed the daddy-daughter-duo reunite just in time for the holidays and her 5th birthday on Christmas day!