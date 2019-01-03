11-Year-Old Boy Dies From Allergic Reaction To The Smell Of Fish Cooking

Moments later, he was pronounced dead, reported the New York Post.

On New Year’s Day, 11-year-old Camron Jean-Pierre and his family visited his grandmother for a special party. However, when the child began to smell fish cooking, he began gasping for air and eventually fell unconscious.

According Cameron’s father, Steven Jean-Pierre, his fish allergy has never caused such a severe reaction.

“It just so happens they was cooking it when we came in,” Steven Jean-Pierre told the Post. “Usually he don’t get nothing that severe.”

The New York Police Department said they received a call of an “unconscious person” in Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, reported WPIX11.

As soon as Cameron walked into the home, he began gasping for air. Steven then called 911 and tried to keep the boy stable with a nebulizer, a machine that administers medicine during an asthma attack.

Although Steven tried to keep his son alive, he couldn’t stop the 11-year-old from slowly slipping away.

“I tried to give him the CPR and he came back but I wish I knew (how) to keep pumping him because he woke up and I felt his heart and everything,” he told the New York Daily News. “But I stopped and sat him up to make him feel better.”

While waiting for the ambulance, Steven said, “it felt like (Camron) had no pulse,” according to the Daily News.

“Daddy, I love you,” Steven Jean-Pierre told the Post were he son’s last words, adding, “He gave me two kisses.”

Cameron was pronounced dead at the Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center later that evening.

“His cause of death remains under investigation,” according to WPIX11.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology warns people with allergies to “stay out of areas where fish is being cooked, as proteins may be released into the air during cooking.”

Now, all Steven has left are photos and videos of his “prince.”



“My son was the best,” Steven Jean-Pierre told the Post. “He made everyone around him happy. He made his dad happy.”