Watch: Minnesota Toddler Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle Into Traffic

A Minnesota toddler is miraculously in good health after she fell out of a moving car while still strapped into a car seat.

The incident was recorded on witness Chad Mock’s dash cam. In the video, the 2-year-old girl is ejected from her mother’s car, which continues driving away.

Although the child landed in oncoming traffic, the car seat luckily landed on its side and the girl did not hit the ground.

Mock then stopped his car, ran into the middle of traffic, and helped the little girl.