This Woman Gave A Guy Her Number Then Got A Creepy AF Voicemail That Has Everyone Calling Him Corny

A woman in San Diego posted a viral voice mail that reveals the inappropriate and creepy responses women get from men for not responding to text messages.
Over the weekend, a California medical assistant and Marshalls employee received a voicemail from a man who says his name is Melvin. According to Alexandria, she gave the man her number at work, and when she didn't respond to a message he sent, he called and left the insulting voicemail.
Although Alexandria deleted her original tweet, The Shade Room re-posted the voicemail and blacked out Melvin's number.
"Hey I texted you last night, you never responded back," Melvin started, "if you didn't want me to have your number, why did you give it to me?"
Then Melvin goes all the way in, saying "that was kind of like dumb as hell."
“You seem like you want to be little young dumb minded broad, you got your little rinky dink minimum wage job at Marshalls, and you think you the bomb and ain’t even a firecracker,” continued.
“Wearing wigs like you some 90-year-old lady with no hair. And I thought you had a nice face and body, but beyond that there’s so many chicks in San Diego with that and I got plenty of em so, I’m not about to be chasing you around,” he added.
“Unless you’re mentally retarded or something, normally when someone calls or texts you, you respond back, but I guess you’re too retarded to realized that so I’m just going to go ahead and delete your number,” he concluded.
The entire message had people not only calling out Melvin for his corny attacks against Alexandria, but many also pointed out how abusive the behavior is.
"Sis dodged a bullet, any dude with all that on his mind is abusive is hell," commented one person on Instagram.
