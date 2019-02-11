This Woman Gave A Guy Her Number Then Got A Creepy AF Voicemail That Has Everyone Calling Him Corny

A woman in San Diego posted a viral voice mail that reveals the inappropriate and creepy responses women get from men for not responding to text messages.

Over the weekend, a California medical assistant and Marshalls employee received a voicemail from a man who says his name is Melvin. According to Alexandria, she gave the man her number at work, and when she didn't respond to a message he sent, he called and left the insulting voicemail.

Although Alexandria deleted her original tweet, The Shade Room re-posted the voicemail and blacked out Melvin's number.

"Hey I texted you last night, you never responded back," Melvin started, "if you didn't want me to have your number, why did you give it to me?"

Then Melvin goes all the way in, saying "that was kind of like dumb as hell."