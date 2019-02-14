Meek Mill And Others Call Out Greene Correctional Facility After The Death Of An Inmate

The mysterious death of a 24-year-old inmate at a New York correctional facility is drawing outrage from celebrities and activists.

Anthony Myrie was sering a seven-year sentence in the Greene County Correctional Facility for attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.

According to officials, inmate Anthony Myrie was involved in an altercation involving several other inmates. He was later pronounced dead on February 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.

While the Department of Corrections is currently investigating the death of Myrie, his family has posted a message to Instagram saying his death is not as it appears.

According to the family, Anthony was on the phone with his wife when he was taken to the box by correctional officers. When she called the facility to find out why he was being held in the box, which is another term for solitary confinement, she was not given any clear answers.

An hour later, Anthony’s wife received a call from officials who said he was in critical condition. About an hour after that, she was told he didn’t survive.

The family’s message was quickly shared by Meek Mill, who became a voice for prison reform after he was held in solitary confinement for breaking his parole.