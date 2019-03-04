Surprise! Former ‘Today’ Show Host Tamron Hall Announces She’s 32-Weeks Pregnant And Married

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
On March 4, Tamron Hall dropped some surprise news that not only is she secretly married, but she is 32-weeks pregnant with a baby.
The former Today host posted a video of herself dancing to "Baby Shark" before revealing her baby bump.
"When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)!" she captioned the post.
The former Today show host also revealed, in a second post, that she's married.
“I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all,” Hall said. “So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!”
“We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful," she added.
Hours before dropping the big baby news, Hall also revealed that her new daytime talk show has a premiere date.
“When one door closes… (say it with me) another one opens!” Hall wrote on Instagram. “@disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall will premiere on 9-9-19! I am also proud to share that I will serve as an Executive Producer on our new show, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie!”
(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
