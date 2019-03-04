Surprise! Former ‘Today’ Show Host Tamron Hall Announces She’s 32-Weeks Pregnant And Married

On March 4, Tamron Hall dropped some surprise news that not only is she secretly married, but she is 32-weeks pregnant with a baby.

"When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)!" she captioned the post.

The former Today host posted a video of herself dancing to "Baby Shark" before revealing her baby bump.

The former Today show host also revealed, in a second post, that she's married.

“I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all,” Hall said. “So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!”

“We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful," she added.

Hours before dropping the big baby news, Hall also revealed that her new daytime talk show has a premiere date.

“When one door closes… (say it with me) another one opens!” Hall wrote on Instagram. “@disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall will premiere on 9-9-19! I am also proud to share that I will serve as an Executive Producer on our new show, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie!”