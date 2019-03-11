Black Atlanta Teen Accepted To 39 Universities And Awarded $1.6 Million In Scholarships

When a 17-year-old Georgia high school student decided to apply to 50 different colleges, she had no idea that she would receive the highest number of acceptances of any student at her school.

Jordan Nixon, a senior at Douglas County High, has been accepted into 39 schools and counting. She’s also been awarded $1.6 million in scholarships, reported CBS 46.

Nixon’s college application process began with a search of diverse schools that offer an international business as a major.

“The crazy thing is, I’m still waiting on decision letters, but I was not expecting that at all,” Nixon told CBS 46.

Nixon has received more acceptances than any other Douglas County High student.

“We’re so happy for her because she does put in a lot of due diligence into applying for these schools,” Nixon’s parents, Angelia and Arthur Nixon, told CBS 46.

Pinky Quick, the College and Career Center Specialist at Douglass County High School, said Jordan was able to apply to so many colleges at one time by utilizing the Common Black app.

“Students like Jordan who took advantage of being able to apply to a lot of schools through certain avenues like the Common Black App, you can apply to a lot of schools with one low price for that one, and also Common App they can apply to up to 20 schools at one time on one App,” Quick told the local news outlet.

With Nixon’s assorted background of extracurricular activities and leadership experience, there’s no wonder why she was favored among the colleges.

“I am one of the captains of the varsity cheer team at Douglass County, I’m in Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and I also participate in DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America),” Nixon told CBS46.

Even though Nixon should be used to reading "congratulations" at the top of her letters, she said seeing the word shocks her every time.

“It’s shocking, each and every time, you’re taken aback every time you open one,” Nixon told CBS 46.

Nixon, who has not yet decided on a school, hopes her story will inspire other high school students to push themselves beyond what they think they are capable of.

“I wanted to challenge myself,” Nixon told the outlet. “That was the most important thing for me, just to show others anything is possible and that anyone can accomplish it too.”

Nixon has until May 1 to make her final choice.