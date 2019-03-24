Body Of Missing Social Justice Advocate Amber Evans Discovered In Columbus River Near Her Car

The remains of a previously unidentified body found in a river have been positively identified as those of Amber Evans , a Columbus, Ohio social justice advocate.

As we previously reported, Evans was reported missing on January 28 and since then, community members of Ohio’s capital city launched a wide-spread search and demanded answers as to why the 28-year-old’s then-disappearance wasn’t being investigated more thoroughly by local investigators.

Her car was found near a parking lot adjacent to the Scioto River in West Downtown. Evans reportedly had a dispute with her boyfriend the afternoon of her disappearance however he’s not considered a suspect in her disappearance and death at this time. There were no known domestic violence issues between Evans and her boyfriend.

Amber Evans worked for the Juvenile Justice Coalition and was an activist with the People's Justice Project and March for Our Lives prior to her going missing. Many in the city accused Columbus PD of conducting a slow investigation because of Evans’ past criticism of the department through her activism. They refuted the allegation, claiming that they were working as hard as they could but encountered delays because of weather.

The Columbus Police Special Victims Unit and Dive Team found a body on Saturday morning (March 23) in a peninsula very near where Evans’ car was discovered and many feared it would be the remains of the young woman.