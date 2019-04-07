Kim Foxx Gives The Classiest Response To The Chicago Police's Obsession With The Jussie Smollett Case

Cook County's State Attorney, Kim Foxx, is standing her ground against the Chicago police union and dozens of suburban police chiefs who claim she should resign over her handling of Jussie Smollett's widely controversial criminal case.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, while speaking at Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Foxx said she was unbothered by the backlash she has received over the past two weeks since her office dismissed all charges against Smollett. This decision was made in regard to the Empire star's indictment on 16 charges of allegedly faking a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

"I cannot run an office that is driven by anger and public sentiment," she said. "I must run an office that looks at the facts, the evidence and the law on every case. That is my responsibility."

Foxx is being criticized for once telling the publication that her office "had a strong case" against Smollett, but, two days later, claiming the conviction was "uncertain."

Despite this, she maintains that she has always worked with law enforcement partners in the most consummate manner to pass reform. She was, thus, disappointed to see police abandon their professionalism, most recently.

"I think we have to ask ourselves, what is this really about?" she continued. "As someone who has lived in this city — who came up from the projects of this city to serve as the first African-American woman in this role — it is disheartening to me, and to the women and men who I represent... that when we get in these positions, goal posts change."

Foxx further refused to return the disrespect that is being hurled at her from a group she considered to be peers, and, instead, offered her support.

"I stand with our partners in law enforcement every day," she said. "I will never speak ill about our partners in this work. And even though there are challenges between any relationship, you have never seen the Cook County state's attorney stand at any podium, stand in any room, and disrespect or disregard any of those partners."

It should be noted that, per Robbins Mayor Tyrone Ward's account, prior to her press conference on Saturday morning, Foxx met with a group of more than a dozen Black mayors and seven Black suburban police chiefs.

"We were satisfied with her addressing our questions and concerns," Ward said of the meeting before stressing that they all backed her.

As several others have pointed out, the Chicago Police Union's outrage over this matter seems ironic as they did not express the same ferocity during the controversial murder of Laquan McDonald — a murder that many Black and brown Americans are yet to forget.