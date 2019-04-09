Reps. Alma Adams And Lauren Underwood Form First Black Maternal Health Caucus

On Tuesday morning, Democratic lawmakers Reps. Lauren Underwood and Alma Adams announced the creation of the Black Maternal Health Caucus.

During the announcement, North Carolina congresswoman Alma Adams (pictured above left) stood with several of her congressional colleagues in front of the Capitol. Adams said the caucus was formed to bring awareness to the maternal death rate among Black women.

“Launching the caucus sends a message that we are very concerned about the disparity as it relates to maternal health and African-American women," Rep. Adams told reporters, according to WTOC. "That African-American women and giving birth and being successful at giving birth and having healthy children is an important issue for this Congress and for our country.”

Rep. Underwood (pictured above right) tweeted the caucus was formed to help “elevate” the issue of infant and maternal mortality.