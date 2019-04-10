Florida Nurse Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Her Dementia Patient

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A nursing home care worker was accused of raping an elderly patient with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease after she was found in the man’s room naked.
39-year-old Guettie Belizaire was arrested on Monday (April 8) for allegedly assaulting the man she was supposed to be taking care of during her overnight shift at the Brookshire Assisted Living Facility in Melbourne.
Belizaire, a certified nurse, was reportedly found by coworkers getting dressed in the man’s bathroom at about 5 a.m. on December 13.
Police say employees at the facility noticed the man “distraught and confused” in his bed. He says it was because he was sexually assaulted.
“She jumped on me and raped me,” the man told investigators when they arrived on scene.
Police claim employees at the nursing home were looking for Belizaire after noticing she was nowhere to be found for more that 90 minutes.
Guettie Belizaire, 39, was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping the man at the Brookshire Assisted Living Facility in Melbourne, Florida https://t.co/KhxmjZvXnA— MC Grammar From FB (@MCGrammarFromFB) April 10, 2019
She claims she was never in the room with the victim and provided authorities with a DNA saliva swab.
The elderly man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where a rape kid was completed.
The DNA evidence from the kit was turned over to police on March 25 and reportedly confirmed the victim’s claim that he was assaulted by the woman.
She’s been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly person and abuse of an elderly person.
Belizaire faced a judge on Tuesday and was held on $10,000 bond. She’ll be arraigned next month. Belizaire was also fired from the nursing home after being suspended during the investigation.
The name of the alleged victim has not been released to the public.
