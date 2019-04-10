Florida Nurse Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Her Dementia Patient

A nursing home care worker was accused of raping an elderly patient with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease after she was found in the man’s room naked.

39-year-old Guettie Belizaire was arrested on Monday (April 8) for allegedly assaulting the man she was supposed to be taking care of during her overnight shift at the Brookshire Assisted Living Facility in Melbourne.

Belizaire, a certified nurse, was reportedly found by coworkers getting dressed in the man’s bathroom at about 5 a.m. on December 13.

Police say employees at the facility noticed the man “distraught and confused” in his bed. He says it was because he was sexually assaulted.

“She jumped on me and raped me,” the man told investigators when they arrived on scene.

Police claim employees at the nursing home were looking for Belizaire after noticing she was nowhere to be found for more that 90 minutes.