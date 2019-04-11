Bronx Man Confesses To Murdering His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

On Wednesday evening, a New York man turned himself in at a police station and confessed to killing his girlfriend.

NBC 4 New York reports Angel Esteban Feliz-Rodriguez, 23, told officers at the New York Police Department 46th Precinct that he killed his 21-year-old girlfriend, Indira Ramirez-Rivera.

After admitting to the killing, Angel gave officers the address of the Bronx apartment the couple shared and gave them permission to enter.

Police searched the Morris Heights home, where they found Ramirez-Rivera's body in the bathroom, reported News 12.

According to police, the victim suffered severe trauma to her neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police have reason to believe Ramirez-Rivera died from strangulation, a medical examiner will still conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Feliz-Rodriguez was handcuffed and booked on charges of murder and manslaughter.

Neighbors told the New York Daily News that Rodriguez was a “very jealous” boyfriend who didn’t approve of the way Ramirez-Rivera dressed when she left their apartment.

The victim’s friend, Andy Rodriguez, also claimed Ramirez-Rivera “wanted to go back to her apartment and pack her stuff and leave him.”

“I didn't expect him to do anything like this,” he added.

An investigation into the murder is ongoing.