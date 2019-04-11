Jussie Smollett Sued By Chicago For A Half A Million Dollars

Jussie Smollett reportedly ignored the City of Chicago after they demanded he pay for their investigation of his “hate crime.” Now, they’re suing him.

According to TMZ, the “Empire” actor has been hit with a lawsuit by the city and may go on trial for allegedly staging the incident on January 29. They’re also reportedly demanding more than a half a million dollars.

The suit will outline accusations against Smollett and claims he and Abel Osundario, one of the two brothers who allegedly helped stage the infamous incident, since 2017. It also claims they exercised together and that Abel assisted Jussie in obtaining recreational drugs.

They claim Jussie scoped out the location for the “attack” with Abel and Ola Osundario the day before and agreed Abel would attack Jussie and would give Jussie a chance to appear to fight back, according to the suit. They claim the hate crime was scripted and Smollett would be referred to as “Empire f***** Empire n*****,” police say.

The lawsuit also claims Jussie Smollett intentionally misled officers into believing his attackers were white, when he knew otherwise.

Late last month, the City of Chicago threatened to sue Jussie Smollett if he didn’t pay over $130,000 to cover the cost of investigating his case. Prior to that, all 16 felony counts were against him. Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, the first Black woman in the role, has slammed the Chicago Police. Back on March 30, she explained Smollett’s alleged crime was a “Class 4 felony, the least serious category, which also covers things like falsely pulling a fire alarm in school.”



She added, “Any prosecutor, law-enforcement leader or elected official not grandstanding or clouded by political expediency understands the purpose of sentencing guidelines.” As we all know, the famously corrupt Emanuel has made a career out of grandstanding.”



How unfortunate the City of Chicago didn’t have this type of passion for the police officers who allegedly covered up the murder of Laquan McDonald.