Black Army Sergeant Facing Felony Charge But She Claims To Be The Victim

According to WAVE 3, Sergeant First Class Kai Waters, 33, is facing a felony assault charge in connection to a road rage incident in Elizabethtown, Kentucky earlier this year.
Waters says a woman followed her to a gas station and attacked her. In return, the sergeant, stabbed her in what she claims was self-defense.
“This whole situation has pretty much destroyed my whole career and my whole life,” she told the news station.
In a Facebook post, Waters says she driving home on February 22 and noticed a woman aggressively driving behind her and wanting her to move out of the fast lane.
“She started honking her horn and pulled next to me,” Waters recalled. “She called me a Black b***h, and said ‘your kind.’ She said, ‘I’m so tired of your people’ and all this.” She also says the woman bumped her car, forcing her to pull over at a busy gas station.
Surveillance footage confirms that Waters pulled up to the gas station with the other woman pursuing her. Waters was still in her car with the door open and had already called 911.
“I told her, ‘You know I’m on the phone with the 911,” Waters recalled. “The operator can hear you.” Subsequently, she claims she grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman in the leg. In the footage, the woman is seen continuing to go after Waters even after receiving a wound.
Elizabethtown Police ended up arresting Waters. She says her age and race contributed to the felony charge she faces. “I thought, hopefully, someone is going to listen to me, they’re going to get my story,” she said. “But that never happened.”
Waters’ lawyer Jeremy Aldridge says the surveillance clearly shows road rage on the part of the other woman and believes a grand jury will have a difficult time indicting her.
Authorities have yet to act on a complaint Waters filed against the woman. She’s been suspended from her job at Fort Knox pending the outcome of the case.
A GoFundMe was created on behalf of Kai Waters and has already surpassed its $10,000 goal and has currently raised over $13,000.
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
