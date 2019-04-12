Black Army Sergeant Facing Felony Charge But She Claims To Be The Victim

According to WAVE 3, Sergeant First Class Kai Waters, 33, is facing a felony assault charge in connection to a road rage incident in Elizabethtown, Kentucky earlier this year.

Waters says a woman followed her to a gas station and attacked her. In return, the sergeant, stabbed her in what she claims was self-defense.

“This whole situation has pretty much destroyed my whole career and my whole life,” she told the news station.

In a Facebook post, Waters says she driving home on February 22 and noticed a woman aggressively driving behind her and wanting her to move out of the fast lane.

“She started honking her horn and pulled next to me,” Waters recalled. “She called me a Black b***h, and said ‘your kind.’ She said, ‘I’m so tired of your people’ and all this.” She also says the woman bumped her car, forcing her to pull over at a busy gas station.

Surveillance footage confirms that Waters pulled up to the gas station with the other woman pursuing her. Waters was still in her car with the door open and had already called 911.