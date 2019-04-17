Michelle Obama Praised By Beyoncé In Her Time's 100 Most Influential People Profile

In addition to Gayle King, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, and others, Michelle Obama was also named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People," and Beyoncé was chosen to write the former first lady’s tribute.

The singer paid tremendous homage to Mrs. Obama, whom she called "brilliant" and "regal."

"Loving Michelle Obama wasn’t much of a choice," Beyoncé wrote in the piece published Wednesday. "It was something that came naturally, because of how she carried herself. Because she resembled us and was moving in spaces where, as black Americans, we weren’t exactly meant to be, she seemed so powerful."

The Grammy Award-winning singer also described the Becoming author as "strong and ambitious."

"She empowers all of us to interrogate our fears and surpass greatness," Beyoncé wrote. "I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better."

Beyoncé finished her tribute by praising Michelle Obama for opening up about the challenges she faced when she became a wife, mother and first lady.

“I’m honored to know such a brilliant black woman who’s spoken about the sacrifice it takes to balance her passions while remaining a supportive partner and mother, and now a best-selling author with Becoming. She has continued to open herself up, even if it meant being criticized. She has continued to be a portrait of grace,” the Homecoming artist wrote.

Also on the list of influential people is Pope Francis, special counsel Robert Mueller and Christine Blasey Ford, who publicly accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.