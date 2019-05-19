Morehouse Commencement Speaker Robert Smith Makes An Incredible Promise To Every Member Of The Graduating Class

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Morehouse College’s 2019 commencement ceremony took place on Sunday (May 19), and keynote speaker Robert F. Smith made an epic announcement during his address to the graduates.
Smith revealed that, via a grant, he’s wiping out the student debt of the entire class.
The billionaire tech entrepreneur’s surprise donation was relayed in front of nearly 400 graduating seniors, and officials believe his grant will total $40 million.
"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans," Smith said, according to WXIA-TV. "You great Morehouse men are bound only by the limits of your own conviction and creativity.
"When Dr. King said that the 'arc of the moral universe bends toward justice,' he wasn't saying it bends on its own accord,” he continued. “It bends because we choose to put our shoulders into it together and push.”
Wow! Billionaire Robert F. Smith surprises @Morehouse graduates by announcing this morning his family will eliminate the student debt of the entire class of 2019 with a grant. #PayItForward #HBCU pic.twitter.com/BPEDBdqryu— Marcus Smith (@MarcusSmithKTLA) May 19, 2019
Smith founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000 and during the past two decades has built the firm into a billion-dollar enterprise by investing in technology and software around the world.
"Technology is creating a whole new set of on-ramps to the 21st-century economy, and together we will help assure that African Americans will acquire the tech skills and be the beneficiaries in sectors that are being automated," Smith stated during his address.
Along with his speech, Smith received an honorary degree from Morehouse. He is a graduate of Cornell University and Columbia Business School and is the largest private donor to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.
He was also the first and only Black business leader to sign “The Giving Pledge,” in which wealthy individuals pledge to give more than one-half of their wealth to causes such as poverty alleviation, disaster relief and global health and education.
Looks like this $40 million will be a part of the latter. What an amazing gesture to ensure the students start their post-graduate lives unburdened.
The 400 Morehouse students and their families weren't the only ones thanking Robert Smith. See social media's reaction to the incredible endowment below.
I've been teaching st Morehouse for 3 years now and I see firsthand the burden of costs for an education has on black folks. Getting rid of their student loan debt is going to literally change the lives of every single graduate. Incredible.— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 19, 2019
.@Morehouse's Class of 2019 got some amazing news at this morning's commencement: Billionaire @RFS_Vista is paying off their student debt, a gift of $40 million for today's approximately 430 graduates.— Errin Haines Whack (@emarvelous) May 19, 2019
.@Morehouse's Class of 2019 got some amazing news at this morning's commencement: Billionaire @RFS_Vista is paying off their student debt, a gift of $40 million for today's approximately 430 graduates.— Errin Haines Whack (@emarvelous) May 19, 2019
"This is my class. And I know my class will pay it forward," Robert F. Smith says of his donation, estimated at close to $40M.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2019
Life-changing generosity 👏👏👏 https://t.co/9gGMiDxH8L
Robert F. Smith is the richest Black person in the U.S. He just pledged to pay all 400 @Morehouse graduating class members’ remaining student loans. What he has just unlocked will reverberate for DECADES if not more.— Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) May 19, 2019
Even if I never meet him, I will be forever grateful to him.
Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS