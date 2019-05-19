Morehouse Commencement Speaker Robert Smith Makes An Incredible Promise To Every Member Of The Graduating Class

Morehouse College’s 2019 commencement ceremony took place on Sunday (May 19), and keynote speaker Robert F. Smith made an epic announcement during his address to the graduates.

Smith revealed that, via a grant, he’s wiping out the student debt of the entire class.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur’s surprise donation was relayed in front of nearly 400 graduating seniors, and officials believe his grant will total $40 million.

"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans," Smith said, according to WXIA-TV. "You great Morehouse men are bound only by the limits of your own conviction and creativity.

"When Dr. King said that the 'arc of the moral universe bends toward justice,' he wasn't saying it bends on its own accord,” he continued. “It bends because we choose to put our shoulders into it together and push.”