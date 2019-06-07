The City Of Houston Is Honoring Maleah Davis’ Tragic Death With ‘Maleah Davis Day’

Maleah Davis’ disappearance and tragic death captured the attention of Houston and the rest of the nation.

The 4-year-old went missing early last month and her body was eventually found along a highway in a trash bag in Arkansas.

While nothing can bring back Maleah, officials in her native city of Houston are planning a way to honor her. On Sunday (June 9), the City of Houston will formally remember the young girl by declaring it “Maleah Davis Day.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, as part of the commemoration, the lights of City Hall will be turned pink, Maleah’s favorite color.

"Although the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Maleah Davis were heartbreaking, the community is united in creating lasting changes in her honor and vowing to safeguard all children in our community," Mayor Sylvester Turner stated in the commemorative day’s proclamation.

Community members are slated to march from City Hall to the Harris County Jail, where Darion Vence, Maleah’s stepfather and the prime suspect in her murder sits on a $45,000 bond, to honor her.

The march will begin at 7:54 a.m., the time of day Maleah Davis was last seen alive, according to organizer Sheila Smith. Those participating are encouraged to wear pink.