Report Shows White Supremacist Propaganda Is On The Rise On College Campuses Across The Country

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism revealed a troubling increase in white supremacist propaganda on U.S. college campuses.

According to the ADL, 313 cases of white supremacist propaganda on campus were documented during the 2018-2019 school year, which is a 7% increase from the 292 recorded during the 2017-2018 academic year.

Much of the propaganda was reported during the 2019 spring semester, wherein 161 incidents on 122 different campuses in 33 states occurred.

Since 2016, white supremacists have deliberately targeted college campuses with flyers, posters, stickers and other forms of propaganda.

Officials with the ADL believe white supremacy groups target campuses because they have a larger pool of young potential recruits. Many of the groups find college campuses as the easiest way to infiltrate left-leaning areas.

During the spring semester in 2019, Identity Evropa, a white supremacy group that recently was renamed American Identity Movement (AIM), was found to be responsible for 115 incidents and 71% of all campus propaganda during the 2018-19 school year.

AIM advocates for the preservation of “white culture” and “nationalism not globalism.” The group uses dog whistle phrases such as “protect American workers,” “diversity destroys nations” and “embrace your identity.”

In March 2019, the Daily Stormer Book Clubs targeted three campuses with several anti-Semitic fliers that implied Jews control the media and that “all hate crimes are hoaxes.” The Church of Creativity also posted fliers that said, “It’s alright to be white,” across campuses.

In addition to incidents on campus, the number of off-campus propaganda is also on the rise. So far in 2019, ADL counted 672 off-campus propaganda incidents.