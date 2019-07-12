Buffalo Wild Wings Worker Fired For Making Racist Comment While Checking A Black Woman's ID

A server at a Texas Buffalo Wild Wings was fired after making a racist comment to a Black customer.

Tasha Lee told FOX 26 she was at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball when a waitress asked to check her ID.

Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”

Lee told Fox 26 she couldn’t believe what she had just heard from the server, who Lee says was either white or Hispanic.“I was in disbelief, I was shocked. I couldn’t really, it was hard to believe that I had heard what I heard.”

After the incident, the restaurant’s manager stepped in and apologized to Lee. Additionally, the manager comped Lee’s meal and gave her a $10 gift card to cover the drink she paid for.

Although she received an apology from the company, Lee wants people to be aware of her situation.

“I mean, to tell a Black person that the only way you can tell it’s them from their picture is from the whites of their eyes, and the whites of their teeth it’s absolutely unacceptable,” she told FOX26. “While this was the first time this has happened to me so overtly, this is a normal experience for African-Americans everywhere,”

A corporate spokesperson told FOX 26: “The employee in this case no longer works for Buffalo Wild Wings. We value an inclusive environment and have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind. We’ve offered our deepest apologies to the guest.”