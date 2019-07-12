New Orleans Community Outraged After Video Shows Police Arrest Brass Band Musician Eugene Grant

A viral video showing the arrest of a brass band musician in New Orleans has a community outraged at the business owner who allegedly called the cops on the trumpet player.

On July 8, Eugene Grant was arrested on charges of obstructing the public right-of-way and resisting arrest.

Witnesses who saw the arrest say New Orleans police officers were unnecessarily rough when detaining the 27-year-old, who has developmental delays and is on the autism spectrum, reported the New Orleans Advocate.

On Monday night around 9:30 p.m., Grant was playing trumpet with a brass band on Frenchmen Street when police received a report of a disturbance from the bookstore owner. When officers arrived, they asked the band to move from the street to the sidewalk, NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham told the Advocate.

“At that time, a member of the band, later identified as Eugene Grant, struck one of the officers in the chest with his instrument, damaging the officer’s body-worn camera,” Cunningham said.

In a video from the arrest, people on the streets can be seen accusing the owner of Frenchmen Art & Books of disrespecting the music culture found on New Orleans’ Frenchmen Street.