Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Cancels Convention Due To Tropical Storm In New Orleans But Gives Back In A Huge Way

With the threat of tropical storm Barry, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was forced to cancel their 54th National Convention in New Orleans on Friday. It started off with the sorority sisters coming together for an inspiring week of sisterhood and service, but ended early due to serious weather conditions.

However, there were more than 17,000 meals left over from the catering service, Centerplate and the Sorority didn’t want the meals to go to waste. The food was donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, which will be stored in a cooler through the storm and then given to residents who weather the storm.

Beverly E. Smith, National President & CEO of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, stated, “We are delighted Centerplate donated the food we purchased, making it available as a result of us terminating our convention early. With 16,000 attendees and two food functions canceled - our sisterhood luncheon and closing Soirée Celebration, there were inordinate amounts of food that would have been wasted. Kudos to Centerplate!”

The sorority was founded in 1913 by 22 collegiate women at Howard University. The organization is a sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women. The sorority currently has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea.

Second Harvest Food Bank spokesman Jay Vise thanked the sorority for its donation, saying, "It's really heartwarming for these ladies ... when their major conference gets canceled, the first thing they thought of was to help other people.”