Dr. Angela Davis Will Be Inducted Into The National Women’s Hall of Fame

On September 14, political activist and educator Dr. Angela Davis will be honored by the National Women’s Hall of Fame for her historic achievements.

Joining over 266 women that have been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame since its creation in 1969, the honor is well deserved.

Born in 1944, Dr. Davis has become a household name in the Black community. Besides being listed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List” in 1970, the former member of the Black Panther Party has always been on a mission to help marginalized communities.

The 75-year-old’s accolades includes being a faculty member at UC Santa Cruz for 15 years as a Distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies, writing 10 books, and being an activist known for bringing awareness to the struggles of incarceration and criminalization in the Black community.