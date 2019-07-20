Dr. Angela Davis Will Be Inducted Into The National Women’s Hall of Fame

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
On September 14, political activist and educator Dr. Angela Davis will be honored by the National Women’s Hall of Fame for her historic achievements.
Joining over 266 women that have been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame since its creation in 1969, the honor is well deserved.
Born in 1944, Dr. Davis has become a household name in the Black community. Besides being listed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List” in 1970, the former member of the Black Panther Party has always been on a mission to help marginalized communities.
The 75-year-old’s accolades includes being a faculty member at UC Santa Cruz for 15 years as a Distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies, writing 10 books, and being an activist known for bringing awareness to the struggles of incarceration and criminalization in the Black community.
The ceremony for the National Women’s Hall of Fame will be held in New York and will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.
Other 2019 class inductees include attorney and activist Gloria Allred, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Native American lawyer and professor Sarah Deer, actress and activist Jane Fonda, United States Air Force officer Nicole Malachowski, former member of U.S. Congress Louise Slaughter, composer Laurie Spiegel, biologist Flossie Wong-Staal, and artist/activist Rose O’Neill.
All inductees are nominated by the public, judged by an interdisciplinary team of experts, and selected for their invaluable contributions to American Society in the areas of the arts, athletics, business, education, government, humanities, philanthropy, and science.
"We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history," shared Betty Bayer, president of The National Women’s Hall of Fame.
Congratulations to Dr. Angela Davis and all the other amazing women who are making a difference in the world.
(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS