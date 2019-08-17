Store Clerk Found Guilty Of Murdering A 17-Year-Old Over A Two Dollar Drink

A two dollar beverage cost Dorian Harris his life.

Tennessee store clerk, Anwar Ghazali, was put on trial for chasing and murdering the 17-year-old who stole an alcoholic drink on March 30, 2018.

Harris entered the store around 10:00 p.m. and was there for a total of seven seconds. Surveillance footage showed him grabbing a beer from the cooler and exiting the store. Ghazali followed behind him.

The 29-year-old former Top Stop convenience store employee chased after him, shooting his gun. He did not report the theft or shooting to police or emergency services, but told a witness, “I think I shot him.”

Prosecutors said after firing his gun, Ghazali simply walked back inside the store to continue assisting customers.