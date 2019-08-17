White Woman Pulls Gun On Four Black Teenagers Fundraising For Their Football Team

Four Black teenagers were fundraising door-to-door when a white woman pulled a gun on them.

The perpetrator has been identified as Jerri Kelly, the wife of Arkansas jail administrator, Joseph Kelly.

On August 7, Wynne, Arkansas police responded to a call of "suspicious persons" when they found the four Black teens, ages 15 and 16, on the ground. Kelly, 46, was standing over them holding a gun.

A report by police officer Michael Hinton described what he saw upon arrival to the scene.

“I observed Mrs. Kelly holding a chrome plated revolver that was pointed at four Black males that were lying face down in the driveway with the hands behind their backs,” he said. "I notice that two of the individuals were wearing high school jerseys. I then immediately recognized all four individuals as high school juveniles from my interactions with them as a school resource officer."