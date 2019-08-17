White Woman Pulls Gun On Four Black Teenagers Fundraising For Their Football Team

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Four Black teenagers were fundraising door-to-door when a white woman pulled a gun on them.
The perpetrator has been identified as Jerri Kelly, the wife of Arkansas jail administrator, Joseph Kelly.
On August 7, Wynne, Arkansas police responded to a call of "suspicious persons" when they found the four Black teens, ages 15 and 16, on the ground. Kelly, 46, was standing over them holding a gun.
A report by police officer Michael Hinton described what he saw upon arrival to the scene.
“I observed Mrs. Kelly holding a chrome plated revolver that was pointed at four Black males that were lying face down in the driveway with the hands behind their backs,” he said. "I notice that two of the individuals were wearing high school jerseys. I then immediately recognized all four individuals as high school juveniles from my interactions with them as a school resource officer."
ABC News reports the cop confirmed the four students, ages 15 and 16, were selling discount cards for an annual fundraiser for their Wynne Yellowjackets football team. Kelly allegedly made gestures to her skin color and the teenagers in response.
Hinton’s report also said how Kelly wanted to “put some closure on this” by buying the teens lunch.
Jeff Nichols, Cross County Sheriff’s Department Captain, revealed that a warrant was put out for Kelly’s arrest. She turned herself in earlier this week and was released the same night on $10,000 bond.
Kelly has been charged with aggravated assault, suspicion of false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was booked at the Cross County Sheriff's Department jail, the same center where her husband works.
Wynne School District Superintendent Carl Easley said the district may consider stopping door-to-door fundraisers.
Photo: Fox 16
