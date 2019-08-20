Trinidadian Man Held In ICE Detention Center Even Though He's Legally In The U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement are detaining people across the country, many of whom have been here for years and are living productive lives.

The detainment of these people, almost all of which are people of color, have produced numerous horror stories and accusations from many that human rights are being violated.

One of the latest cases of ICE’s abuse is that of Trevor James, a 34-year-old man from Trinidad who has been in the country legally since 2004. On June 5, according to his family, James was detained by ICE while working at his job in Raleigh, North Carolina.

His sister Solange James is fighting for his freedom. Trevor James has been in the United States under an aF1 student visa, OPT status and via a Green Card. He has also been in the process of updating his temporary two-year Green Card through an immigration attorney.

FreeTrevor.com has since been created in hopes that it’ll help raise awareness about James’ case. According to the website, Trevor states that there was a “USCIS clerical error” and he and his attorney “never received USCIS’ requests for additional information,” subsequently putting him into “removal proceedings in absentia.”

“His attorneys didn’t see it coming. His attorney was shocked… He was kept from making calls while being snatched away.” Solange James told SiriusXM’s Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show,” “At no time was he told he had a court appearance date. I’ve been speaking to several different attorneys in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Georgia — and they’re all saying that they are seeing a massive uptick in these cases where USCIS immigration is saying, ‘Yeah, we gave you notice to appear in court’ and yet no one has any clue. It’s starting to sound like that’s just what they’re saying and they’re not giving anyone notice.”

She added, “This is not just a Latino problem, this affects all of us.”



James claims her brother was also temporarily placed in solitary confinement after being accused of not having an immunization for the chicken pox, even though he was reportedly all up to date with vaccinations.

Listen to a clip of Solange James on “The Clay Cane Show” below and click here to find out how you can help Trevor James.