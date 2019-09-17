The Harriet Tubman Biopic Opens Today in Theaters

The eagerly anticipated film, Harriet, a biopic about one of America’s greatest heroines, premieres in theaters nationwide today (Nov. 1). Fans seeking to learn more about Harriet Tubman’s legacy beyond the big screen, can do so at sites around the country that highlight her incredible life story.

Determined to live free, Harriet Tubman tried more than once to escape slavery. In 1849, she seized an opportunity.

Hiding by day and traveling by night, Tubman stealthily journeyed through her native Maryland, then Delaware, and finally, Pennsylvania. There in Philadelphia—birthplace of American democracy, where the Quaker abolitionist movement thrived, and home to Seventh Ward, the largest community of free African-Americans— her new life began.

“When I found I had crossed that line, I looked at my hands to see if I was the same person,” said Tubman, a woman of great faith who frequently praised God for guiding her steps.“There was such a glory over everything.”

Glory, indeed. September 17, 2019 marked the 170th anniversary of self-liberation for Tubman. She was an abolitionist, Union Army scout, spy and nurse during the Civil War, a suffragist, humanitarian and more.

As America commemorates 1619, when “20 and odd” Africans landed at Fort Monroe in the Virginia Colony 400 years ago, her legacy feels even more relevant.

Read on for more of the locales tied to Tubman, and fellow heroes and sheroes whose contributions have shaped America.

Washington, D.C.

Around the nation’s capital, museums to memorials and murals help illuminate Tubman’s story.

At the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Tubman’s presence permeates the sweeping museum. Jointly acquired by the Library of Congress, an album owned by Quaker school teacher Emily Howland, displays a previously unknown photo of young Harriet Tubman. One can also view Tubman’s beautiful silk lace and linen shawl given to her by Queen Victoria; items from Tubman’s household (brick, silverware, handkerchief); her personal hymnal and more.

Currently on display at the National Portrait Gallery, the exhibit Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence includes artist John Derby’s 1868 wood graving on paper of Tubman. At the Smithsonian American Art Museum there’s an oil on paperboard by famed African American artist, William H. Johnson. This painting is part of Johnson’s 1945 series, Fighters for Freedom, which depicts various heroic figures who led the fight for equality.

The International Spy Museum tells the story of Tubman as a Civil War spy, while Madame Tussauds DC unveiled Tubman’s wax figure in 2012. If you can’t make it to the Library of Congress, led by groundbreaking African-American librarian, Dr. Carla Hayden, one can also learn about Tubman through its digital archives. Last but not least, murals in the district feature Tubman. They include: Harriet Tubman and other African American icons at historic Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street by artist Aniekan Udofia; and Harriet Tubman on a $20 bill by D.C.-based artist, Naturel, in the NoMa neighborhood.

New York

In 2013, Congress created legislation that established two national parks; one is in Maryland where she was born and the other in upstate New York, where she spent final years. The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park New York includes: the Harriet Tubman Residence (she purchased it in 1859); her church, Thompson Memorial AME Zion; the Tubman Home For the Aged; and The Harriet Tubman Visitor Center. Tubman (who was twice married and adopted a daughter) died in 1913 around age 92, and was buried with military honors at the Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn.

Maryland

Born Araminta Ross circa 1820 on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Tubman became a famed ‘conductor’ on the Underground Railroad, a secret network of safe houses, churches and farms that offered shelter and safety. She risked her life to make repeated trips back to Dorchester County, Maryland, ushering her family, friends and others to freedom.

In 2013, around the 100th anniversary of her death, President Barack Obama established a national Harriet Tubman monument in Maryland. Today, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park created by Congressional legislation honors her courage.

“Maryland has the most documented successful escapes,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who recently proclaimed September as `International Underground Railroad Month.’

From the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African-American History & Culture in Baltimore, to the Eastern Shore, sites abound in Maryland where one can experience Tubman’s history. African American guides are among those providing tours. Or, you can explore the region via self-guided excursions.