Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore Funeral To Be Attended By Barack And Michelle Obama

Written by Zayda Rivera

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will be in attendance as the nation bid a final farewell to Elijah Cummings after days of celebrations and ceremonies in his honor. “On Friday, @BarackObama will attend the service for @RepCummings,” spokeswoman Katie Hill confirmed on Twitter Wednesday (October 23). “Mrs. Rockeymoore-Cummings’ request, he’ll deliver remarks about the remarkable life and legacy of one of this country’s finest public servants.”

The Baltimore congressman passed away on October 17 at Gilchrist Hospice Care, a Johns Hopkins affiliate in Baltimore, “due to complications concerning long-standing health challenges,” a statement released by his office confirmed. “Michelle and I are heartbroken over the passing of our friend, Elijah Cummings,” Obama said in a statement released shortly after Cummings’ passing. “As Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he showed us all not only the importance of checks and balances within our democracy, but also the necessity of good people stewarding it.”

In addition to the Obamas, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton will also be in attendance. “Rep. Cummings was a resounding voice of moral courage who fought the good fights for the people of Baltimore, & faithfully honored his oath to protect & defend the Constitution with a passion, skill, determination, & dignity rarely matched in our history,” Bill Clinton tweeted after Cummings’ passing.

Hillary Clinton echoed her husband’s sentiments and tweeted, “America lost a giant with the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness. He fiercely loved his country and the people he served. Rest in Peace, my friend.”

Others scheduled to speak during the funeral are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Kweisi Mfume as well as Cummings’ widow, his brother and his daughters, according to Reuters. Cummings won Mfume’s House seat in a special election in 1996 after Mfume left Congress to become president of the NAACP, USA Today reports. Hundreds gathered in celebration and to pay their last respects to the revered congressman at Morgan State University on Wednesday (October 23). On Thursday (October 24) morning, Cummings’ body lie in state during a private ceremony for members of Congress and his relatives, before he was transported to the Capitol Visitor Center for public viewing. The final viewing will take place at 8 a.m. at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Northwest Baltimore, where Cummings worshipped for nearly 40 years, according to USA Today. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. “I don’t know why I’m here, I don’t know how long I’ll be here, but I’m here,” Cummings told the Baltimore Sun this past summer in his Capitol Hill office. “And I’m going to make the best of it.”