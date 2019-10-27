Rep. John Conyers, The Longest-Serving African American Member Of The House, Dies At 90

Former Rep. John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat who represented the Detroit area for more than 50 years before resigning in 2017, died on Sunday (October 27) at the age of 90.

John Conyers III, the congressman’s son, confirmed the news with CNN. Conyers was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the longest-serving African American member of the House of Representatives. He was a member of the Judiciary Committee and at one time served as the chairman of the panel.

Conyers was also a civil rights icon who was a major player in the push to establish a national holiday to honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Conyers died of natural causes.

Born in Detroit in 1929, Conyers was elected to Congress in 1964 and used his position to champion the Civil Rights Movement. In 1994, he worked on the Violence Against Women Act and became the first African American to serve as Chair of the House Judiciary Committee in 2007.

Conyers was also a trailblazer in crafting legislation around reparations for slavery. Beginning in 1989, Conyers introduced a bill at the beginning of each session of Congress that called for a "congressional study of slavery and its lingering effects as well as recommendations for 'appropriate remedies.'"

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who won Conyers’ district following his retirement in 2017, tweeted Sunday about her admiration for the longtime representative, writing that he "never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace."

"We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people," she said. "Thank you Congressman Conyers for fighting for us for over 50 years."